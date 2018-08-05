Latest News from Vulture

1:36 a.m.

A.P. Bio Will Be Back in Session with Second Season at NBC

NBC has renewed the Glenn Howerton comedy.

1:00 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: No Escape

Every ounce of hope has been stripped from June’s psyche.

Yesterday at 11:35 p.m.

Children of a Lesser God Revival to Close on Broadway

The production will end its run on May 27 due to lackluster sales.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

Legion Recap: The Tree of Life

“Chapter 14” explores the many-worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics by entering a world populated by different versions of David Haller.

Yesterday at 10:35 p.m.

Bankruptcy Judge Grants Harvey Weinstein Access To Weinstein Company Emails

Weinstein’s legal team argued that emails related to his alleged victims could exonerate the disgraced movie mogul.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

﻿The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Finale Recap: Fawning All Over

This season of RHOBH did not necessitate a three-part reunion special.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: The Wild Ambition of Dance Nation

The fierce lives of girls who want something more.

Yesterday at 9:25 p.m.

Backstreet Boy Performed in Drag as the Spice Girls

Obviously they sang “Wannabe.”

Yesterday at 8:28 p.m.

Jordan Peele Is Recruiting An All-Star Team For His Next Film, Us

Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, and Elisabeth Moss are in talks to star.

Yesterday at 7:50 p.m.

Netflix Staying In The Stephen King Business With In The Tall Grass Adaptation

James Marsden is in negotiations to star.

Yesterday at 6:37 p.m.

Southern Charm Star Being Investigated For ‘Forcible Rape’

Thomas Ravenel is alleged to have abused multiple women.

Yesterday at 6:04 p.m.

Katy Perry Extends Literal Olive Branch to Taylor Swift

Symbolism!

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

All 19 Star Wars-Themed Sketches Produced By Saturday Night Live

From Bill Murray’s lounge singer in 1978 up through Donald Glover’s bit about diversity in a galaxy far, far away.

Yesterday at 5:09 p.m.

Pamela Fryman Is the Busiest Person This Pilot Season

The veteran director helmed four pilots competing for spots on the prime-time lineup.

Yesterday at 5:08 p.m.

Behind the Insanity of Pilot Season, TV’s Hunger Games

The fate of 75 broadcast pilots hang in the balance as the broadcast networks prepare to announce their lineups to advertisers next week.

Yesterday at 4:51 p.m.

Clayne Crawford Reportedly Fired From Lethal Weapon, Fox Looking to Recast Him

The show needs a new lead to be picked up for a third season.

Yesterday at 3:51 p.m.

Sweetbitter Star Ella Purnell on Tabloid Rumors and Being Typecast

“Tess feels very much like she is not trying to please anyone. She is not living to anybody else’s expectations of life.”

Yesterday at 3:24 p.m.

Roman Polanski Threatens Lawsuit Over Academy Expulsion

“Mr. Polanski has a right to go to court and require your organization to follow its own procedures, as well as California law,” his attorney said.

Yesterday at 2:58 p.m.

Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter to Reteam for Bill and Ted’s Third Excellent Adventure

Be excellent to each other. *shreds on air guitar*

Yesterday at 2:29 p.m.

The Women on the Cannes Jury Will Make You Forget About the Met Ball

Cate Blanchett, Ava DuVernay, Kristen Stewart, Léa Seydoux, and Burundian singer Khadja Nin joined forces to create a Voltron of glamour.