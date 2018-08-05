Children of a Lesser God Revival to Close on Broadway

The Broadway revival of Children of a Lesser God will end its run on May 27, reports the New York Times. The play, which stars Joshua Jackson and Lauren Ridloff, is closing its run after 23 previews and 54 regular performances due to lackluster sales. Written by Mark Medoff, the original 1979 production was notable for its depiction of deaf culture and its use of American Sign Language. The plot follows a turbulent romances of a deaf cleaning woman and a hearing teacher at a school for the deaf. The original production received Tony Awards for best play and for its two lead actors. Despite some strong reviews for Jackson and Ridloff’s performances, the revival has struggled to sell tickets. Ridloff, who was born deaf and came into the production as an acting rookie, received the revival’s only Tony nomination.