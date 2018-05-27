Christopher Robin Trailer: Winnie the Pooh Is Grunge Now

Oh, bother! The official trailer for Christopher Robin — not to be confused with Goodbye Christopher Robin, we get it, the extra word confuses — is terribly charming, which finds a grown-up Christopher (Ewan McGregor) returning to his Hundred Acre Wood roots when he experiences a mid-life crisis. Good thing Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, and all your favs are still there, although they admittedly could use a shower and/or a new sweater. Still, awwww! Look at the cuteness!!! It’s set for an August 3 release, so hurry up, summer.