Latest News from Vulture

12:27 p.m.

The Bachelor’s Chris Harrison Takes Aim at Arie Luyendyk Jr.

Three months later, but still.

12:00 p.m.

The End of Nature at Storm King Art Center in New York

A new exhibition features works by artists responding to mankind’s not so stately ordering up of a change in the world’s weather.

11:39 a.m.

Christopher Robin Trailer: Winnie the Pooh Is Grunge Now

That silly old bear.

10:54 a.m.

Melissa McCarthy’s Lewd Puppet Film Is Being Sued by Sesame Street

They don’t love being associated with puppet jizz. And puppet banging. And puppet ecstasy.

10:02 a.m.

Well, Now Charli XCX Has Responded to the ‘Girls’ Song Backlash

Is everyone involved in this song going to apologize? Looks like it!

1:02 a.m.

It’s Time to Choose Where You Stand on the Charmed Reboot

This might be a fight now? Are we fighting?

12:09 a.m.

Uh Oh, Things Might Not Be Looking Great for Solo

Movie goers are choosing instead to go outside maybe?

Yesterday at 10:01 p.m.

Drake Is Upset on New Single ‘I’m Upset’

Guys, which of you did this.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Her Relationships and Fixes Yours

“Queen SZN is HERE!!!!”

Yesterday at 5:00 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Recap: Image Is Everything

Sonya is the worst.

Yesterday at 4:44 p.m.

HBO’s John McCain Documentary Is Both Reverent and Candid

John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls is fairly honest about McCain’s sins as well as his strengths.

Yesterday at 4:25 p.m.

What’s Leaving Showtime: June 2018

Drug War is a damn good crime thriller.

Yesterday at 3:33 p.m.

13 Reasons Why Recap: Bad Reputation

The parents are one of the low-key best parts of this show.

Yesterday at 2:53 p.m.

Why Harvey Weinstein’s Arrest Is a ‘Watershed Event’ for Ashley Judd

Judd is in the process of suing Weinstein for harassment and defamation.

Yesterday at 1:27 p.m.

Meghan Markle’s Coat of Arms Is Inspired by California

And also, maybe, her blog.

Yesterday at 1:15 p.m.

Adam Levine and James Corden Pulled Over by Police During Their Carpool Karaoke

The police force, not the Police band.

Yesterday at 12:10 p.m.

Paz de la Huerta ‘Couldn’t Stop Crying’ After Harvey Weinstein’s Arrest

“It should be a day of celebration, but I feel melancholic about it all.”

Yesterday at 11:34 a.m.

Man Who Accused George Takei of Sexual Assault Walks Back Parts of His Story

Takei now says he’s happy “this nightmare is finally drawing to a close.”

Yesterday at 11:07 a.m.

Morgan Freeman Will No Longer Be the Voice of Vancouver Public Transit

In the wake of numerous sexual-harassment allegations against the actor.

Yesterday at 10:53 a.m.

In the Battle Between Team Colbert or Team Stewart, Meryl Streep Is Team Colbert

And Colbert can hardly believe it.