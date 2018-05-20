Claire Danes Says She and Carrie Mathison Needed to Go on a Break

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Vulture Festival

As stressful as it can be watching Carrie Mathison’s exploits on Homeland, it’s clearly no less relaxing actually being Carrie Mathison on Homeland — a feeling Claire Danes confirmed while discussing her latest film A Kid Like Jake at Vulture Festival 2018. The actress was joined by co-star Jim Parsons, director Silas Howard, and writer Daniel Pearl, who also wrote the play the film is based on. Jake explores the difficulties two parents face while dealing with the prospect of sending their gender-questioning 4-year-old to kindergarten. Even though the film is far from a comedy, Danes said it was still a nice change of pace for her. “We work really intensely on our respective television gigs, but it’s also a really wonderful relief to experiment with a different style of storytelling and a different character,” the actress told the crowd. “I mean I love my Carrie, but we need some time apart.” Can someone please let Claire Danes know she’s allowed to do a fun beach movie next?