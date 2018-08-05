Fox needs a new Riggs. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network has fired Clayne Crawford from its Lethal Weapon TV adaptation and is looking to recast his role with a new actor in order to pick up the show for a third season. Crawford was reportedly fired for creating a toxic work environment with his behavior on set, which was previously reported a few weeks ago. Crawford admitted to being reprimanded for two incidents on the set of the show in a note online. It was later reported that his co-star, Damon Wayans, who plays Murtaugh, was not speaking to Crawford after one of those incidents. Lethal Weapon does well in the ratings and would likely be a shoo-in for a renewal were it not for this on-set turmoil. According to THR, the network has reached out to several actors to replace Crawford already, who have passed on the part.