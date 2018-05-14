Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

How The Year’s Most Harrowing Nude Scene Came Together

Director Coralie Fargeat breaks down the ultra-bloody finale of Revenge.

9:06 a.m.

Climax Trailer: Gaspar Noé Made a Wild Dance-Horror Movie

From the director of Into the Void comes this fun Cannes hit.

9:00 a.m.

I Was Recruited by Allison Mack’s Sex Cult

Sometimes all it takes is prosciutto, Rioja, and a dear friend’s invitation.

9:00 a.m.

Fox 2018-2019 Schedule: Last Man Standing Arrives This Fall

Fox also dated its live production of Rent for January 2019.

8:38 a.m.

The House That Jack Built Trailer: Lars von Trier Is Back, and Bloody

Word is out that the film would be hypergruesome, but who’d expect von Trier to do anything by half-measures?

8:00 a.m.

Dave Matthews on His New Album, His Fans’ Desires, and His Own Self-doubt

“I do still think I’m going to wake up one morning,” he says. “And everyone is going to be like, ‘We were wrong about you.’”

12:37 a.m.

Harrison Ford Surprised Alden Ehrenreich During a Solo Interview

“Get out of my chair.”

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Barry Season-Finale Recap: The Curtain Call

Is passivity the real answer to Barry’s prayers?

Yesterday at 11:05 p.m.

Kacey Musgraves’s ‘Mother’ Video Can Be Your Belated Mother’s Day Gift

Hope your mom likes nice, kind things that make her cry!

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Trust Recap: The Devil Himself

With John Paul Getty III facing a life-changing moment, Trust takes a risk with an episode almost entirely in Italian.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Timeless Season-Finale Recap: Till Death Do Us Part

The season-finale double episode either wrapped up the series on an emotional note or set up some challenges for itself in its potential third season.

Yesterday at 10:45 p.m.

Silicon Valley Season-Finale Recap: War and Peace in the Valley

Richard and co. find themselves facing down a familiar foe in the last episode of the season.

Yesterday at 10:45 p.m.

How Silicon Valley Came Up With Richard’s Season Finale Diss

And where the show goes from here.

Yesterday at 10:40 p.m.

The Good Wife’s Matt Czuchry Ends Commencement Address With a Little Hamilton

He recalls sobbing to Dave Matthews Band, but that was pretty much everyone’s post-college experience, right? Haha, right?

Yesterday at 10:15 p.m.

Westworld Recap: Death Wish

What is the “true purpose” of a place like Westworld?

Yesterday at 10:15 p.m.

‘Riddle of the Sphinx’ Is the Best Episode of Westworld Yet

It’s an example of what the show can be when it leans deep into a few characters rather than spreading itself wide.

Yesterday at 10:11 p.m.

What It’s Like to Play One of Westworld’s ‘Inhuman’ Drone Hosts

“They wanted them completely devoid of emotion and humanity.”

Yesterday at 10:11 p.m.

Westworld’s Shannon Woodward Reveals Who Elsie Is Based On

And hey, what was Elsie up to since the last time we saw her?

Yesterday at 10:11 p.m.

Westworld’s Peter Mullan Originally Had a Totally Different Role

And he got to watch Jimmi Simpson take notes on Ed Harris.

Yesterday at 10:11 p.m.

Our 14 Biggest Questions About This Week’s Westworld

“The Riddle of the Sphinx” deepened both of the season’s two key narratives, and then it intertwined them.