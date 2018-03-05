Latest News from Vulture

13 mins ago

Bill Cosby’s Wife Slams His Guilty Verdict As ‘Mob Justice’

She says her husband was “labelled as guilty because the media and accusers said so.”

16 mins ago

Netflix Is Trying to Get in Fewer Fights With Everyone

“We are trying to treat our movies as series and release them directly to our members and not trying to compete with the theatrical system.”

19 mins ago

The Best Podcasts of 2018 (So Far)

Caliphate, Slow Burn, I Only Listen to the Mountain Goats, and much more.

1:20 p.m.

The Rain Is a Gripping Apocalyptic Drama, But It’s a Bit Too Familiar

If you’re up for another grim TV show about the end of the world, Netflix has the Danish show for you!

1:17 p.m.

Céline Dion Serenades a Cranky Deadpool in This Ashes Music Video

“Beat it, Spider-Man.”

1:15 p.m.

The Best Comics of 2018 (So Far)

From a lovey-dovey Batman to a cross-dressing prince.

1:08 p.m.

The Delicate Fury of Keri Russell on The Americans

Russell is giving one of the most complex performances ever on television.

1:06 p.m.

From Michael Cohen to Michael Clayton: A Look at the Fixer

Michael Cohen reminds us that the fictional fixer archetype is a lot of fun — and a lot of bullshit.

12:53 p.m.

The Dietland Trailer Goes to War With the Patriarchy, and Julianna Margulies

Premiering June 4.

12:43 p.m.

Every Snatch Game Impersonation on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Ranked

Of all the Snatch Game performances throughout Drag Race herstory, which one is the very best?

12:23 p.m.

Inside TV’s First All-Latinx Writers’ Room

The voices behind Starz’s new series, Vida, on what it’s like to work in a space where they have all the power.

11:42 a.m.

Portishead’s Third Was a Major Comeback for a Major Band

It’s an album that comes through clearer just as things get worse.

11:01 a.m.

Watch Aaron Tveit Sing for the Moulin Rouge! Musical, Swoon

“Come What May,” indeed.

10:41 a.m.

Gayle King on Charlie Rose: ‘You Can’t Ignore What These Women Are Saying’

“This is very troubling, very disturbing.”

10:40 a.m.

27 More Women Have Accused Charlie Rose of Sexual Harassment

In response, Rose replied: “Your story is unfair and inaccurate.”

10:37 a.m.

Troye Sivan Releases ‘Bloom,’ Which Isn’t Really About Flowers

Get ready for some very unnerving 3-D art.

10:02 a.m.

Vulture’s Summer Movie Preview: Ocean’s 8, Eighth Grade, And More

Timothée Chalamet returns with another summertime-set coming-of-age movie, Han Solo and the Millennium Falcon are back with Solo: A Star Wars Story.

10:00 a.m.

The Crown Confirms Helena Bonham Carter as Margaret, Adds New Prime Minister

We can’t wait for the icy glares.

9:41 a.m.

Christina Aguilera Is Making 2018 Better With New Album and Music Video

Liberation will be a certified banger.

9:18 a.m.

Rihanna Is Making a Reggae Album

Rihanna spilled some details on her Anti follow-up.