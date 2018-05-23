Comcast Might Outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox

Comcast says it is in “advanced stages” of outbidding Disney for the entertainment assets of 21st Century Fox. According to Variety, Comcast says it has prepared an all-cash offer “premium to the value of the current all-share offer from Disney,” and structured a deal that would be similarly beneficial to its shareholders. In the deal, Comcast would acquire 20th Century Fox film and TV studio, FX Networks, National Geographic, more than 300 international channels, and 22 regional sports networks. They’d also get Fox’s 30 percent stake in Hulu (adding to Comcast’s existing 30 percent stake), a 50 percent share of Endemol Shine Group, and Fox’s 39 percent interest in Euro satellite broadcaster Sky. In its statement, Comcast said they haven’t decided on a deal: “While no final decision has been made, at this point the work to finance the all-cash offer and make the key regulatory filings is well advanced.” Long story short: Comcast is making that Avengers–X-Men crossover a little difficult, but capitalism and big business may be the death of us all anyway.