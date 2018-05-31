Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Robert Pattinson Joins Timothée Chalamet Movie As Netflix Tries to Break Tumblr

Can someone check on stan Twitter?

6 mins ago

Megan Amram’s 101 Best Trump Tweets, Ranked

Megan Amram has hundreds of great Trump tweets. Here are the best of the best.

29 mins ago

The Americans: In Memoriam

Philip and Elizabeth Jennings killed an awful lot of people.

11:20 a.m.

Tom Arnold Responds to Roseanne Cancellation: ‘She Wanted It to Happen’

“They lost it all because somebody didn’t say, ‘Get that phone out of her hand.’”

11:11 a.m.

Exclusive: Meet the 10 Guests of Hotel Artemis

Featuring an emasculated arms dealer and the world’s leading assassin.

11:07 a.m.

Cosby Accuser Details Her Sexual Assault: ‘I Was Crying Out Inside’

“I was crying out inside in my throat in my mind for this to stop and I couldn’t do anything.”

10:44 a.m.

The 10 Best Musical Moments in The Americans

From Fleetwood Mac’s “Tusk” to that spectacular song in the series finale

10:09 a.m.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Pusha-T, A$AP Rocky, J Balvin, James Blake

Pusha-T is having a week for the ages.

10:00 a.m.

Jane Fonda’s Extreme Bravery, Then and Now

A look back at Jane Fonda’s most political and prolific decade — and why she’s been called “the most politically outspoken star in Hollywood history.”

9:37 a.m.

Samantha Bee Calls Out ‘Feckless C*nt’ Ivanka Trump Over Immigration

“We are going to talk about racism and I just popped an Ambien, so buckle up, everyone!”

9:13 a.m.

Spotify’s CEO Now Says R. Kelly Ban Was ‘Rolled Out Wrong’

“It was never about punishing one individual artist or even naming one individual artist.”

9:00 a.m.

Lisa Ling’s 10 Favorite Books

Amy Tan, Gabriel García Márquez, Dr. Seuss, and more.

9:00 a.m.

How Big Beat the Odds to Become One of the Most Beloved Movies of the ’80s

Nobody expected much from Tom Hanks’s 1988 film — and yet Big became the third-biggest hit of the season.

9:00 a.m.

In Praise of L3-37, Solo’s Best Star Wars Addition

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s droid is the best addition to the Star Wars universe since The Last Jedi’s sexual height differences.

9:00 a.m.

Claire Danes and Jim Parsons Are Stunningly Good in the Graceful A Kid Like Jake

Danes and Parsons star as parents of a non-gender-normative 5-year-old in Silas Howard’s drama.

8:22 a.m.

Shailene Woodley Is Finally Ready to Call Herself a Feminist

“I think at this point it is important to use that word as a tool just for means of other people understanding who you are.”

1:46 a.m.

Maroon 5 and Cardi B Conjure a Magic Circle of Women for New Video

We almost want Maroon 5 to just leave the room.

12:24 a.m.

Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Are Perfectly Polite to Each Other

They had a perfectly acceptable interaction and everything’s fine.

12:00 a.m.

New on Netflix: June 2018

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, The Break With Michelle Wolf, and more.

Yesterday at 11:42 p.m.

Drake Clarifies and Defends Blackface Photo From Pusha-T Diss

Well that’s one way to handle it.