The only woman Bill Cosby has been convicted of sexually assaulting is speaking out for the first time. Andrea Constand, who was at the center of both his trials, has given her first interview in 13 years to NBC’s Dateline. In a clip from the interview, the former Temple University women’s basketball administrator describes the night in 2004 that Cosby assaulted her, saying he gave her three blue pills that he called her “friends.” Thirty minutes later, Constand says she began losing motor function and was moved over to a couch where Cosby assaulted her. “My mind is saying, Move your hands, kick, can you do anything? I don’t want this, why is this person doing this? And me not being able to react in any specific way,” she says. “I was a limp noodle. I was in and out of consciousness. I was crying out inside in my throat in my mind for this to stop and I couldn’t do anything.” The full interview airs on NBC on Friday night.