The CW Adds The Charmed Reboot And Renews Its Superhero Lineup

Photo: Bob Mahoney/The CW

The CW is betting on nostalgia with its upcoming slate of programming. In addition to renewing its whole slate of superhero programming (Arrow, Black Lightning, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and Supergirl), the network is also welcoming back iZombie, Dynasty, The 100, Riverdale, and the long-long-running hit Supernatural, which will enter its fourteenth season. Two shows that will not be returning are Valor and Life Sentence.

As for what’s new, The CW is adding to reboots with Charmed and Rosewell, New Mexico (previously just Roswell), and it’s trading one Vampire Diaries spinoff for another by cancelling The Originals and going ahead with Legacies. Additional new programs include In The Dark, about a blind woman who sets out (with her dog Pretzel) to find the person who killed her friend while managing her life and over-protective parents; and All American, a worlds-colliding show about a kid from Crenshaw who gets courted by a fancy Beverly Hills high school to play football for them.