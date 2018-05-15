Photo: Darren Michaels/FOX/Fox Broadcasting Co.

Rumors of bad-blood between Lethal Weapon costars Damon Wayans and Clayne Crawford have been circulating for weeks. Now that Crawford has been fired from the Fox drama series, to be replaced as lead by Seann William Scott, Wayans has taken to social media to respond to those fans reportedly blaming him for Crawford’s dismissal. “Kiss the dark side of my ass if you don’t understand it wasn’t just me,” the actor tweeted. “@ClayneCrawford has a file of infractions.”

Wayans went on to describe an assault that allegedly took place between Crawford and another performer. Claimed Wayans, “He hit another actor in the mouth with a bottle of green tea and busted his mouth open.” In another tweet, the actor elaborates on Crawford’s rumored “bad behavior.” Wrote Wayans, “He became UNINSURABLE! Relished in making female cry. And stuck fear in cast and crew.”

In late April, Crawford addressed his on-set behavior, which he admitted had lead to two reprimands from the studio. As the actor explained in an Instagram post, “The first reprimand was because I reacted with anger over working conditions that did not feel safe or conductive to good work under the leadership of a guest director and assistant director who, in turn, were angry at my response.” Crawford said he apologized for his reaction and completed “studio-approved therapy” to address the incident, as well as donated part of his paycheck.

The subject of the second reprimand, however, is the topic of Wayans’ tweet storm. As Crawford himself revealed in that same April statement, a then-unnamed actor was injured during filming while Crawford was guest directing. “An actor on set felt unsafe because a piece of shrapnel from an effect hit him,” Crawford said at the time. Turns out, that actor was Damon Wayans. In a video posted to his Twitter Monday evening, Wayans can be seen reacting to an injury to his scalp on-set. The Lethal Weapon star tagged the video “#directedby @ClayneCrawford.”

bye to TWITTER and the weirdos who don’t understand set decor and privilege it is to do what we do. put up with this two seasons. Kiss the dark side of my ass if you don’t understand it wasn’t just me. @ClayneCrawford has a file of infractions. @WarnerBrosEnt #releasethetapes — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018

He hit another actor in the mouth with a bottle of green tea and busted his mouth open. @lancehenriksen a white man!!! #notanaccident #knowyourfacts! — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018

Since @warnerbrostv is not defending me at all.. here’s another photo of images other people were posting in and around the lot. Not me! He became UNINSURABLE! Relished in making female cry. And stuck fear in cast and crew. #dontblameme pic.twitter.com/McGIwq3Krp — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018

Below is a rendering seeking to explain yesterday’s incident. It turns out there was a second shooter, to Damon’s left, on the other side of the pillar behind which his character was crouched, which accounts for what he heard from his left side. @claynecrawford #noapology — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018

How does the shrapnel from this hit me on the opposite side of the head? #directedby@claynecrawford pic.twitter.com/ynvmIrdUlT — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018

Now that the fate of the show is solidified.. I’d like to address the TWITTER outrage with this video and image to follow. #directedby @ClayneCrawford pic.twitter.com/ONDVAWjjQu — Damon Wayans (@DamonkWayans) May 15, 2018