Deadpool 2 got a pretty fast green light after the first movie became the second-highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, and that sequel is already burning up the box office. For its Thursday preview, Variety reports that Deadpool 2 brought in $18.6 million, which is the highest Thursday take ever for an R-rated movie. (Last year’s It held the distinction for only eight months, and now the Merc with a Mouth has bested Pennywise by more than $5 million to take the top spot.) You could look at these numbers and think, “Wow, a lot of people went to see Deadpool!” Or you could look at them the right way and lament, “Wow, not nearly enough people went to see Book Club, co-starring the very snackable Andy Garcia.” Book Club generated only $625,000, meaning a lot of you should be ashamed of yourselves for dropping the ball on Jane, Candice, Diane, and Mary — and their hot friend, Andy.