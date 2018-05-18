Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Check Out a New Trailer for Michelle Wolf’s Weekly Netflix Series The Break

“The point is, we’re all gonna die!”

22 mins ago

Shock and Awe Trailer: Another Newspaper Movie

Starring Woody Harrelson and James Marsden, directed by Rob Reiner.

26 mins ago

Not a Lot of Reasons to Watch 13 Reasons Why Season Two

The Hannah Baker story continues, whether it should or not.

2:00 p.m.

Did You Catch These 3 Cameos in Deadpool 2?

One of them lasts about a millisecond.

1:44 p.m.

Huma Bhabha’s New Installation at the Met Brings You Into the Realm of Gods

This is among the best Met roof sculpture installations since the program began in 1987.

1:23 p.m.

On Chesil Beach Makes a Tasteless Whodunit Out of a Young Woman’s Sexuality

Saoirse Ronan stars in another Ian McEwan adaptation, but don’t hold your breath for another Atonement.

1:16 p.m.

Revisiting the Strange Cinematic Debut of Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine

In X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Deadpool made his cinematic debut — but looked and acted nothing like the Deadpool we know now.

1:01 p.m.

Roseanne Co-Showrunner Whitney Cummings Is Leaving the Show

Bruce Helford will be the show’s sole showrunner going forward.

1:00 p.m.

Did You Also Miss That Part of Florence’s Backstory in On Chesil Beach?

The movie spells out a key piece of information that was only hinted at in the novella.

12:55 p.m.

Jennifer Aniston Is POTUS in New Netflix Movie; Tig Notaro Is Her First Lady

Hail to the moisturized chief!

12:47 p.m.

Deadpool 2 Has Record-Breaking Thursday, Meaning Not Enough of You Saw Book Club

Does it have hot Andy Garcia, though?

12:35 p.m.

Vulture Festival Is This Weekend! Full Line-up Here!

In its fifth year in NYC, the pop-culture extravaganza will include Ava DuVernay, Claire Danes, Tracy Morgan, and so much more.

12:23 p.m.

Update: Meek Mill Canceled Trump Meeting on Gun Reform, But Not Because of Jay-Z

Mill’s reps call a TMZ report that Jay-Z prompted the cancellation “false.”

12:00 p.m.

Deadpool 2 Writers Defend Treatment of Female Characters

“That was maybe our mistake, not to think about it.”

11:27 a.m.

Watch SZA and Donald Glover Cuddle Among Flowers in Her New ‘Garden’ Music Video

Lush!

11:24 a.m.

Martin Short and Steve Martin Celebrate Friendship in a New Comedy Special

Share some laughs with your mom and dad.

11:11 a.m.

Here’s How Grey’s Anatomy Snuck a Little Sara Ramirez Cameo Into Its Finale

The musical episode rears its head again.

11:09 a.m.

The 25 Best Board-Game Mobile Apps

Ready to graduate from Settlers of Catan? These are the best places to start, no friends nearby required.

11:04 a.m.

Meghan Markle’s Suits Co-Stars Arrive in England, Live Their Best British Lives

And Priyanka Chopra is already in hat fittings!

10:43 a.m.

How Atlanta Used Horror in Season Two to Explore Black Identity

And how it compares to Donald Glover’s use of horror in the Childish Gambino video, “This Is America.”