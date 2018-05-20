Deadpool 2 Shoots to the Top of the Box Office, Takes Out Avengers: Infinity War

Deadpool 2 had quite an opening this weekend, a sentiment that is both true and a fun double entendre Deadpool himself would enjoy. Ryan Reynold’s merc with a smirk finally bumped off Avengers: Infinity War after the film spent three weekends at the top of the box office. Deadpool 2’s opening was large enough, in fact, to earn the movie the biggest foreign debut for an R-rated film ever. According to THR, Deadpool 2 raked in approximately $125 million domestic and $301 million worldwide, falling short of the original Deadpool film. On the plus side, that means Deadpool 2 had the second-highest opening weekend for an R-rated movie ever, beating It, which would be a fun potential scene for a hypothetical Deadpool 3.