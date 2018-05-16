Deadpool Takes Over Colbert’s Monologue, and Yes, He Knows He’s on TV

What better way to promote Deadpool 2 than to have its main character barge, with total self-satisfaction, into the middle of something else? Midway through Colbert’s monologue last night, Deadpool, a.k.a. Ryan Reynolds, interrupted the TV host to provide his own takes on the news, superheroes, and the relative attractiveness of Ryan Reynolds. “In our own way, we late-night hosts are basically superheroes,” Colbert says. “Because you’re all mostly white men?” Deadpool counters. We’re so close to just giving Ryan Reynolds a talk show, though only after sewing him into this suit permanently.