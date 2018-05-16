Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato’s New Duet Is a Battle of the Belters

Aguilera and Lovato have risked bursting vocal cords and popping neck veins to bring you “Fall in Line.”

18 mins ago

Thank Gotti for These Videos of John Travolta Dancing With 50 Cent at Cannes

Tuesday night at Cannes — it’s for the boys!

24 mins ago

CBS 2018 Fall Schedule: CBS Hopes You Still Like Murphy Brown and Magnum P.I.

CBS’s new schedule is heavy on shows you already know.

9:30 a.m.

Every Paul Schrader Movie, Ranked

Ahead of First Reformed, we evaluate Schrader’s filmography, from Dog Eat Dog to The Canyons.

9:28 a.m.

Deadpool Takes Over Colbert’s Monologue, and Yes, He Knows He’s on TV

He’s got digs about Trump and Ryan Reynolds.

9:28 a.m.

Robin Williams Broke Robert De Niro’s Nose and 9 More Stories from His Biography

Including a play with Steve Martin.

9:00 a.m.

Which Emo Zombie Movie Is Right for You?

A guide for channeling your ennui into thoughtful zombie dramas.

9:00 a.m.

Everything You Need to Know About the Pivotal Summit From The Americans

Wednesday’s “The Summit” takes place during Mikhail Gorbachev’s visit to the U.S. in December 1987.

9:00 a.m.

New Mission: Impossible — Fallout Trailer: Run, Tom Cruise, Run!

How many different ways can Tom Cruise fall out of the sky?

8:37 a.m.

Under the Silver Lake Is Loopy, Paranoid, and Extremely of Its Time

Andrew Garfield stars in the oddball L.A. mystery from It Follows director David Robert Mitchell.

1:00 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: Rachel and Leah

Two weddings, zero happy occasions.

12:10 a.m.

Stan Lee Files $1 Billion Lawsuit Against POW! Entertainment

The comic book legend claims he was conned into selling the exclusive licensing rights to his name and likeness.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

Legion Recap: Walking on Eggshells

The second season’s expanded format is starting to wreak havoc with its storytelling.

Yesterday at 10:46 p.m.

Diane Keaton Tries to Get a Date With Bono on Ellen

She doesn’t care if U2 frontman “Mr. Bono” is married.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season-Premiere Recap: Stale Pistachios and Edibles

The crew returns, this time younger and drunker.

Yesterday at 9:33 p.m.

Snoop Dogg Fondly Recalls That Time Tupac Brought Weed and Madonna to SNL

Snoop Dogg explains how Tupac Shakur was a true friend.

Yesterday at 9:30 p.m.

Kenya Barris on Bow and Dre’s Marriage and That Unaired Episode of Black-ish

“There was resistance. It was a bummer on set.”

Yesterday at 9:28 p.m.

Is Nicki Minaj Really Making a Movie Called Get Ya Life Ugly — With Tina Fey?

According to the Barbie’s Instagram, yes.

Yesterday at 9:17 p.m.

NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Tweets About ‘Multiple Physical Assaults’

CBS responded to the tweets with a statement about the studio’s commitment to maintaining a safe work environment.

Yesterday at 8:30 p.m.

Roseanne Recap: A Bitter Pill

Roseanne and Dan deal with some of the unspoken indignities of the working class.