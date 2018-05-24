Name a more iconic trio of women. We’ll wait. Mudbound director and screenwriter Dee Rees — fresh from her recent Oscar nomination for Best Adaptated Screenplay — will be returning to Netflix to direct an adaptation of Joan Didion’s The Last Thing He Wanted, which will star Anne Hathaway in the leading role. THR reports that the drama won’t deviate too much from Didion’s original work of fiction, revolving around a struggling journalist named Elena, played by Hathaway, “who inherits her father’s position as a dealmaker — an arms dealmaker.” Switching careers proves to be harder than she expects, though, especially as she finds herself on “dangerous ground as the Iran-Contra Affair’s arms-for-drugs plot reaches its tipping point.” Easy breezy stuff! There’s no expected release date yet, or other cast announcements, but is too early to say Oscars 2020 watch?