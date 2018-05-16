Destination Wedding Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Reunite

By

The rudest stunt a wedding guest can pull is getting engaged during the reception. The best stunt a wedding guest can pull — especially when those guests are Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder — is fall in regular old romantic-comedy love. Destination Wedding finds these two darlings doing just that: Lindsay and Frank are flying solo to a wedding where they’re unceremoniously grouped together before the wine is poured and their cold hearts begin to melt. “As a fan, I have such longstanding love for both [Reeves and Ryder] and for their work, so it feels really good to see them together again,” writer-director Victor Levin told People. “And as a filmmaker, I have the benefit of their having known each other for so long. They have superb natural chemistry together, which is so important for a love story.” Book your ticket for August 24.

Watch Now

  1. 7 Star Wars Spinoffs That We’d Like to See
  2. Rest in Power Examines How Trayvon Martin’s Death Sparked a Movement
  3. Watch People Try to Recap Every Marvel Movie
  4. How Close Are We To Real-Life Westworld Robots?
  5. The Women of Killing Eve Are Ready to Break Boundaries
  6. 9 of the Most Ridiculous Scenes From the Original Lost in Space
  7. How to Protect Your Facebook Data
  8. Here’s a Sneak Peek at Queer Eye Season Two
  9. 4 Ways 2001: A Space Odyssey Was a Visual-Effects Pioneer
  10. 39 Egg-cellent Scenes in Film and Television
  11. Who Would Survive the Apocalypse: NYC or L.A.? Celebrities Debate
Destination Wedding Trailer: Keanu and Winona Reunite
  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.