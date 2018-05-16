Destination Wedding Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Reunite

The rudest stunt a wedding guest can pull is getting engaged during the reception. The best stunt a wedding guest can pull — especially when those guests are Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder — is fall in regular old romantic-comedy love. Destination Wedding finds these two darlings doing just that: Lindsay and Frank are flying solo to a wedding where they’re unceremoniously grouped together before the wine is poured and their cold hearts begin to melt. “As a fan, I have such longstanding love for both [Reeves and Ryder] and for their work, so it feels really good to see them together again,” writer-director Victor Levin told People. “And as a filmmaker, I have the benefit of their having known each other for so long. They have superb natural chemistry together, which is so important for a love story.” Book your ticket for August 24.