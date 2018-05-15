Diane Keaton Tries to Get a Date With Bono on Ellen

It seems that Diane Keaton is under the impression that Ellen DeGeneres is running a matchmaking service. Last February she revealed to the talk-show host that she was instantly attracted to Chris Martin when she saw him at DeGeneres’s birthday party, despite not knowing who he is or what he does. Unfortunately for Keaton, the Coldplay frontman arrived to the party with his girlfriend Dakota Johnson.

This time, when the Book Club actor dropped by the show she seemed particularly excited to hear that Bono and the Edge were also guests. “Do you think he would be interested in me?” Keaton asked DeGeneres (she clarified she was referring to “Mr. Bono”). When the comedian broke the bad news that the U2 singer is also taken — he’s been married to Ali Hewson since 1982 — Keaton seemed unfazed. “Oh that doesn’t matter,” she said. “I’m fine with that.” She has a few ideas of where she’d like to touch Mr. Bono, or some other yet to be identified man, as well.