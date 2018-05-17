Diane Keaton Uses Her New Movie As an Excuse to Kiss Jimmy Kimmel

Maybe it’s because she’s promoting Book Club — a movie about frisky septuagenarians reading Fifty Shades of Grey — but Diane Keaton has been feeling flirty this press tour. Earlier in the week she dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she asked Ellen to hook her up on a date with U2 frontman “Mr. Bono” (she doesn’t mind that he’s married). Then on Wednesday she visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she decided to recreate one of her favorite scenes with her sexy co-star Andy Garcia. Kimmel was brought up to his feet so that Keaton could more easily maneuver him into quite the kiss — her wide brimmed hat be damned. Unfortunately for the late-night host, Keaton didn’t seem too impressed by his stage kissing abilities. Right after the smooch she was back to gushing about Garcia. “Andy’s so great in the movie and he’s so much fun to act with,” she said. “He’s very loose, unlike you. You’re stiff.” Book Club hits theaters this weekend, which means Keaton still has plenty of time to get her flirt on at other talk-shows.