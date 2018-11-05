Donald Glover Talks About When He Told His Dad He Was Lando

Donald Glover stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight to promote a little film he’s in that just happens to be premiering this weekend. You may have heard of it, it’s called Solo: A Star Wars Story. You know, about Han Solo from Star Wars? Surely you’re familiar. Anyway. Glover plays the iconic Lando Calrissian, an honor he told Kimmel about actively pursuing earlier in his career. He had been a fan of the character since childhood, when his father bought him his first Lando action figure. So when the actor found out he’d gotten the part, his dad was his first phone call. Glover says his father is also a huge Star Wars fan, and that he even got to bring him to the film’s set.

Finally, after sharing some truly sage advice he received from Billy Dee Williams to “just be charming”, Glover did just that as he casually pulled an Oprah. He invited the entire studio audience to attend the premiere of Solo with him. And while all this dad stuff and kindness to strangers is lovely, we really hope Donald remembered Mother’s Day.