President Trump Is Mad About Roseanne’s Cancellation

Photo: Getty Images

Our television-obsessed president has finally reacted to ABC’s cancellation of Roseanne. Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment, pulled the plug on the series Tuesday after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett. “Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that ‘ABC does not tolerate comments like those’ made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC,” Trump tweeted, using the third person. “Maybe I just didn’t get the call?”

Bob Iger of ABC called Valerie Jarrett to let her know that “ABC does not tolerate comments like those” made by Roseanne Barr. Gee, he never called President Donald J. Trump to apologize for the HORRIBLE statements made and said about me on ABC. Maybe I just didn’t get the call? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

On the revival series, Roseanne Conner was a Trump supporter. After the season premiere’s high ratings, Trump called Roseanne to congratulate her. “I’ve known him for a lot of years and he’s done a lot of nice things for me over the years, and it’s a friendly conversation about working, television, and ratings,” Roseanne said of the call.