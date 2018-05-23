Drew Barrymore Had Thoughts On Sarah Paulson’s Impression of Her

The problem with being a glamorous celebrity is it’s hard to do impressions of other glamorous celebrities without, you know, running into them eventually at a third glamorous celebrity’s birthday party. As was the case with Sarah Paulson’s impression of Drew Barrymore she did last year on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Paulson stopped by the show again last night, and she took the opportunity to share how her performance had almost made things very, very awkward for her. Paulson unexpectedly ran into the real Drew Barrymore at Ellen DeGeneres’s 60th (?!?) birthday party. But, don’t worry, it turns out Drew found thought the impression was great, and Ellen DeGeneres does not physically age. So everything is going to be okay after all!