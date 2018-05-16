Elisabeth Moss to Play Horror Author Shirley Jackson in Upcoming Thriller

Mad Men’s Elisabeth Moss will be heading back to the mid-20th century. According to Deadline, Moss is set to play horror and mystery author Shirley Jackson (writer of “The Lottery”) in Shirley. The movie is based on Susan Scarf Merrell’s novel of the same name. The book is a psycho-thriller that follows a young married couple who move in with Jackson and her husband, Bennington College professor Stanley Hyman. The couple is at first excited about the idea of living with the author and professor, but things quickly take a dark turn. Michael Stuhlbarg stars opposite Moss as Hyman. Josephine Decker (Madeline’s Madeline) is set to direct, with a script adapted by Sarah Gubbins (I Love Dick).