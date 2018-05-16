Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

The Americans Recap: Friendly Fire

Elizabeth finally confronts the truth of what she’s been doing for the Russian cause.

Yesterday at 11:21 p.m.

Elisabeth Moss to Play Horror Author Shirley Jackson in Upcoming Thriller

Michael Stuhlbarg will play Jackson’s husband Stanley Hyman.

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

Here’s the Story Behind That Russian Movie Philip Watched on The Americans

The showrunners talk us through some of Philip’s erratic behavior — and his meaningful choice of video rental.

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

Archer Danger Island Recap: Ziegler’s Follies

In the fourth episode of the season, we meet this season’s iteration of Barry: Ziegler, a German fighter pilot.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of New York City Recap: Life, Cabarets, Old Friends

What starts as a genuinely heartwarming episode takes a nosedive pretty quickly.

Yesterday at 9:19 p.m.

Elton John Will Reportedly Perform at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Wedding

TMZ reports that John will be playing the piano either at Saturday’s ceremony or the reception.

Yesterday at 9:12 p.m.

Whitney Houston Bombshell: New Documentary Says Dee Dee Warwick Molested Houston

It’s an explosive new revelation from Whitney, which just premiered at Cannes.

Yesterday at 9:00 p.m.

Riverdale Season-Finale Recap: Snakes and Ladders

Never forget that the town of Riverdale is built on a sticky, unstable foundation of maple syrup and lies.

Yesterday at 8:08 p.m.

Pete Davidson Remembers Donald Trump Faking a Phone Call at SNL Table Read

The president allegedly picked up a phone that wasn’t ringing to hear the news that his book was “No. 1.”

Yesterday at 6:51 p.m.

6 Best New Songs of the Week: Charlie Puth, Sam Hunt, John Mayer, Years & Years

Sam Hunt, John Mayer, and Charlie just made you a trio of summer anthems.

Yesterday at 6:29 p.m.

The Changing Legacy of Tom Wolfe, Chronicler of Changing Times

Wolfe made his reputation explaining the young to the old and the cool to the square. But time caught up with him eventually.

Yesterday at 5:48 p.m.

Watch the Trailers for the Revived Murphy Brown and CBS’s Other New TV Shows

Meet the new Magnum P.I.

Yesterday at 5:47 p.m.

Vulture Asks: How Will The Americans End?

Has the show made a nihilist out of you? Or are you still a romantic in this cold, cold world?

Yesterday at 4:34 p.m.

Kanye Apologized to J. Cole for Tweeting About Their Phone Call

“It felt like you just used my name in that very quick conversation for social media and to keep your thing going.”

Yesterday at 4:04 p.m.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 4 Takes On the Patriarchy in New Trailer

She’s also got a lot to learn about sexual harassment in the workplace.

Yesterday at 3:57 p.m.

Netflix Is Splitting the Next Season of Arrested Development in Half

You’ll only be getting eight episodes this May.

Yesterday at 3:41 p.m.

Vulture Investigates: What Do Charlie Puth’s Fans Call Themselves?

This fandom is growing, so it’s time to decide on a name. Vulture has some suggestions.

Yesterday at 3:05 p.m.

HBO to Air the Docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed

It will examine the case made famous by the Serial podcast, about the murder of Baltimore teenager Hae Min Lee.

Yesterday at 2:50 p.m.

Gaspar Noé Can’t Believe Everyone Loves His New Film Climax

“I’m so used to bad reviews!”

Yesterday at 2:32 p.m.

‘Citizen of the World’ John Travolta Doesn’t Really Think About #MeToo Movement

The actor gave a talk to today at the Cannes Film Festival.