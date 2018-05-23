Latest News from Vulture

11:04 a.m.

Janet Jackson Is the Fairy Godmother of Vibrators, According to Jenna Dewan

When Jenna Dewan was 19, Janet Jackson gave her a “pleasure chest.”

10:54 a.m.

Andrew Garfield Describes the Wild Party Where He Had His First, Uh, 30 Kisses

“It was like a royal rumble.”

10:32 a.m.

13 Reasons Why’s #MeToo Scene Was Almost Cut Until Female Executives Intervened

“I actually took that sequence out because I felt like it would seem like we were parodying the #MeToo movement.”

10:28 a.m.

David Cross Walked Off Set and Cried After Colbert Insulted Him Last Night

“Everything I’ve ever seen you do, with the exception of the guy in Men in Black, was really funny!”

10:22 a.m.

The 10 Best Saturday Night Live Sketches of the Season, Ranked

From “Diner Lobster” to “Friendos” to “Welcome to Hell,” here are the best sketches from this season of Saturday Night Live.

10:19 a.m.

Maggie Gyllenhaal Fought David Simon for That Masturbation Scene in The Deuce

“The second I got to set, I was like, ‘Where is the orgasm?’”

9:36 a.m.

Sarah Silverman Defends Louis C.K.: ‘He’s My Brother, So It’s Hard’

“I may not have a very clear perspective on it, but I’m trying to.”

9:27 a.m.

Emilia Clarke Says Daenerys’s Final Game of Thrones Scene ‘F*cked Me Up’

“Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is…”

9:00 a.m.

Every Ron Howard Movie, Ranked

From Solo: A Star Wars Story to Cinderella Man.

8:02 a.m.

The 100 TV Comedies Everyone Should Watch

From the classics to the total weirdos.

8:00 a.m.

The Stars of Vulture Festival Strike a Pose in Our Photo Studio

Eighty-one stars in moving portrait.

8:00 a.m.

Johnny Knoxville on His New Movie and Whether He’s Done His Last Stunt

“I love what I do, but at some point I’m not gonna be able to do it anymore,” he says. “When that time comes I want it to be my choice.”

2:23 a.m.

Richard Gere Is Coming to Television

It’s finally prestigious enough for him.

1:07 a.m.

Drew Barrymore Had Thoughts on Sarah Paulson’s Impression of Her

The problem with doing impressions of people on national TV is that they see them.

1:00 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: Grand Opening

The resistance is finally on the rise.

12:03 a.m.

Philip Roth Has Died at 85

The Pulitzer Prize winning author leaves behind a prolific body of work.

Yesterday at 11:09 p.m.

Legion Recap: Wandering the Desert

Can Legion hurry up and find Farouk’s body already?

Yesterday at 10:39 p.m.

Theater Review: A Well-Scrubbed Our Lady of 121st Street

Phylicia Rashad directs an actor-friendly production.

Yesterday at 10:13 p.m.

Liam Neeson Will Expand His Skills for Men in Black Spinoff

This is good news for anyone who has been taken by aliens.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Below Deck Mediterranean Recap: João Is the Absolute Worst

The seas are gray, the sky is angry, and two things are certain: Someone’s gonna bitch and someone’s gonna barf.