Emilia Clarke Says Daenerys’s Final Game of Thrones Scene ‘F*cked Me Up’

Daenerys Targaryen isn’t going gently into that good, terror-filled night. Emilia Clarke isn’t quite done with Game of Thrones just yet, as there’s plenty of filming and post-production work to go, but according to her new Vanity Fair cover, she’s shot Daenerys’s last moments onscreen, and they are a doozy. “It fucked me up,” she told the magazine. “Knowing that is going to be a lasting flavor in someone’s mouth of what Daenerys is…” Clarke didn’t elaborate, probably because several HBO reps jumped out of the bushes at that moment to stop her from spilling secrets, but it’s pretty tantalizing to wonder what Daenerys could do that would be that intense. She’s already torched and conquered so many people! Maybe it all ends with her stabbing a puppy.