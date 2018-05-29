Eminem Tells All of Boston He Wants to Date Nicki Minaj

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

For the past several days, Eminem and Nicki Minaj have been toying with all of us. It all started when Minaj replied “Yes” to a fan who asked her on Instagram if she was dating Eminem. Then, the real Slim Shady himself responded to the comment with “Girl, you know it’s true.” Finally, Minaj replied, “Babe, I thought we were gonna keep it on the low til the wedding. Yikes. I’ll talk to you when I get home.” And by then it was obvious we were being pranked, Ashton Kutcher never popped out, so it was hard to be sure.

Then, this weekend, Eminem took some time during his set in Boston to poll the crowd on whether they want him to date Minaj, and people generally seemed enthusiastic about the idea (nevermind the few women you can hear screaming “NOOO!”) After the crowd’s positive response, the rapper announced, “Well, god dammnit, me too.” He then asked Nicki to text him later. But honestly, the rest of us just want mom and dad to get back together so we don’t have to choose. Watch video of Marshall’s profession of love below: