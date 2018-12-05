Ugh, Here Are All of the TV Shows Cancelled This Season

Seasons don’t fear the reaper, nor do the wind, the sun or the rain — but network television does, and badly. Just this week, an astounding 20 shows were met with a scythe and cancelled across five of the biggest networks, many of which were met with shock, awe, and a last minute Hail Mary save. Vulture will be keeping tabs on all of the shows cancelled in the coming days, so consider this your hub for 2018’s small-screen sadness. But who knows, never say never.
ABC
Alex, Inc.
Deception
The Crossing
Kevin (Probably) Saves the World
The Mayor
Marvel’s Inhumans
Ten Days in the Valley
Designated Survivor
Quantico
NBC
Taken
Great News
The Brave
Rise
CBS
Scorpion
Fox
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (which was saved by NBC one day later)
The Last Man on Earth
The Mick
The Exorcist
Lucifer
The CW
Life Sentence
Valor