Ugh, Here Are All of the TV Shows Cancelled This Season

Seasons don’t fear the reaper, nor do the wind, the sun or the rain — but network television does, and badly. Just this week, an astounding 20 shows were met with a scythe and cancelled across five of the biggest networks, many of which were met with shock, awe, and a last minute Hail Mary save. Vulture will be keeping tabs on all of the shows cancelled in the coming days, so consider this your hub for 2018’s small-screen sadness. But who knows, never say never.

ABC

Alex, Inc.

Deception

The Crossing

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World

The Mayor

Marvel’s Inhumans

Ten Days in the Valley

Designated Survivor

Quantico

NBC

Taken

Great News

The Brave

Rise

CBS

Scorpion

Fox

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (which was saved by NBC one day later)

The Last Man on Earth

The Mick

The Exorcist

Lucifer

The CW

Life Sentence

Valor