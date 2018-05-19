Five More Men Accuse James Levine of Sexual Misconduct

Five additional men have accused former Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine of sexual misconduct in a counterclaim filed by the Met on Friday, NPR reports. The filing, which cites seven accusers, two of whom went public with their stories earlier this year, described acts of misconduct spanning over 20 years — from the 1970s through to 1999. According to the Metropolitan Opera, they discovered the new allegations during an internal investigation of Levine’s conduct. Levine was fired from his position as a conductor at the Metropolitan Opera in March this year after the organization said that they had “uncovered credible evidence that Mr. Levine engaged in sexually abusive and harassing conduct toward vulnerable artists in the early stages of their careers, over whom Mr. Levine had authority.” Levine later sued the Met for defamation and breach of contract. Including the subjects of the Met’s counterclaim against Levine, a total of nine men have now come forward with public and anonymous accusations against Levine.