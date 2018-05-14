Fox 2018-2019 Schedule: Last Man Standing Arrives This Fall

Photo: FOX/Fox Broadcasting Co.

After axing off a chunk of their single-camera comedies last week, Fox is heading into the Upfronts this week playing it safe. The network announced their fall schedule this morning, and the slate generally relies on known quantities with only a few new acquisitions. Notably, the network announced that Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing, which they are reviving after it was cancelled by ABC, will return this fall on Friday nights.

Fox’s other two acquisitions — and its only two new shows to air this fall — are both multi-camera. Rel, joining Fox’s Sunday comedy block, is a sitcom based on the life of comedian Lil Rel Howery. The Cool Kids, paired with Last Man Standing for a new block of comedy on Fridays, is a sitcom about hijinks in a retirement community, starring David Alan Grier, Martin Mull, Leslie Jordan, and Vicki Lawrence. Elsewhere in its schedule, Fox also gave its new hits The Resident and 9-1-1 pride of place together, while Empire and Star will continue to carry Wednesdays and The Gifted and the recast Lethal Weapon fill out Tuesdays.

In addition to releasing its fall schedule, Fox reiterated that it will air its live musical production of Rent in January 2019, and dated the premieres of two new dramas for its mid-season lineup. The Passage, based on Justin Cronin’s sci-fi trilogy, centers on secret experiments on a powerful virus, while Proven Innocent, from Danny Strong, takes place at a criminal-defense firm. Gotham will return for a fifth and final season during mid-season, wrapping up with the story of Bruce Wayne’s transformation into Batman. And Fox will air a new edition of Cosmos dubbed Possible Worlds in the spring. The full schedule is below with new shows in bold.

MONDAY

8:00-9:00 p.m. – The Resident

9:00-10:00 p.m. – 9-1-1

TUESDAY

8:00-9:00 p.m. – The Gifted

9:00-10:00 p.m. – Lethal Weapon

WEDNESDAY

8:00-9:00 p.m. – Empire

9:00-10:00 p.m. – Star

THURSDAY

7:30-8:00 p.m. ET/4:30-5:00 p.m. PT – Thursday night football pregame show

8:00 p.m.-CC ET/5:00 p.m.-CC PT – NFL Football

FRIDAY

8:00-8:30 p.m. – Last Man Standing (new episodes)

8:30-9:00 p.m. – The Cool Kids

9:00-10:00 p.m. – Hell’s Kitchen

SATURDAY

7:00-10:30 p.m. – Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College Football

SUNDAY

7:00-7:30 p.m. – NFL On Fox

7:30-8:00 p.m. – The OT / FOX Encores

8:00-8:30 p.m. – The Simpsons

8:30-9:00 p.m. – Bob’s Burgers

9:00-9:30 p.m. – Family Guy

9:30-10:00 p.m. – Rel