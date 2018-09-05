Fox Adds New Legal Drama and Retirement Community Comedy to Its Roster

Photo: Tara Ziemba/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Fox announced that it has picked up two new series. The first, The Cool Kids, is a multi-camera comedy about three elderly guy friends whose lives are shaken up when a new woman joins their retirement community. It’s described as “high school with 70 somethings.” The men, who consider themselves to the “top dogs” of their realm, are played by Martin Mull (Roseanne), David Alan Grier (The Carmichael Show), and Leslie Jordan (Will & Grace). The woman who disrupts their way of life is played by comedy legend Vicki Lawrence (The Carol Burnett Show, Mama’s Family).

The second show is a new legal drama, Proven Innocent. Rachelle Lefevre stars as an attorney at a wrongful conviction firm. Years earlier her character was also wrongfully convicted in a high-profile case, and now she has become a champion for others who suffered the same fate. It also stars Russell Hornsby (Grimm), Broadway actor Nikki M. James (Book of Mormon), and Vincent Kartheiser (Mad Men).