Fox Swoops In, Gives Gotham a Fifth and Final Season

Photo: Jeff Neumann/FOX

All it takes is one bad day to drive the sanest man to lunacy, but it takes over four seasons (and the death of at least two parents) to create a legendary crimefighter. As TV viewers weather the ups and downs of this month’s rapid-fire renewal season, Gotham fans, at least, can rest easy: Fox has officially renewed the DC Comics crime drama for a fifth and final season. Not only that, but the network promises the upcoming episodes of the prequel series will depict the teenaged Batman-to-be’s evolution into a superhero. According to the Fox release, “The final season will focus on Bruce Wayne’s transformation into the caped crusader.” Thank goodness. Can you imagine watching so much Gotham and never finding out who is Batman? Crisis averted!