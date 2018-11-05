Fox Will Bring Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing Back to TV

This is what Roseanne hath wrought. Fox has announced that it will revive Tim Allen’s Last Man Standing for the 2018–2019 TV season. The show, which takes the perspective of a conservative man surrounded by women, previously aired on ABC for six seasons before being canceled in the summer of 2017. In the wake of the Roseanne revival’s initial ratings success in the Trump era, Last Man Standing was thrown around as another show that might return and appeal to white working-class America (though Vulture’s Kathryn VanArendok disagreed with that premise). “When I heard the offer to create more episodes of Last Man Standing, I did a fist pump so hard I threw my back out,” Tim Allen said in a statement. “It’s the fans! I could not be more grateful for the fans who wrote petitions and kept up the passion and incredible support for the show.” The news of Last Man Standing’s revival comes a day after Fox canceled its generally more liberal and diverse comedies Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, and The Last Man on Earth. However intentional that juxtaposition may be, it certainly says something.