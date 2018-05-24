More Baskets Is in the Works at FX

FX wants more Baskets. The network announced today that it’s handed out a season-four renewal to the comedy starring Zach Galifianakis and Louie Anderson, which will premiere sometime in 2019. Season three wrapped up its run in late March. “Baskets continues to deliver thanks to the dream creative team led by Jonathan Krisel and Zach Galifianakis, and we couldn’t be happier to order a fourth season to air next year,” FX executive Eric Schrier said in a release. “Each season brings us closer to the Baskets family and their pursuit of life, love and clowning glory. Our thanks to the producers and the cast for making Baskets such a joy to watch.” Mad clown love!