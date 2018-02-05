Gabriel Sherman Is Writing a Biopic About Trump’s New York Rise

In case you wanted even more Donald Trump in your life, a new biopic will examine the president’s personal history. Vanity Fair special correspondent (and New York alum) Gabriel Sherman is working on a screenplay for The Apprentice, a movie that will dramatize Trump’s rise to New York infamy, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “As a journalist, I’ve reported on Donald Trump for more than fifteen years,” Sherman said in a statement. “I’ve long been fascinated by his origin story as a young builder coming up in the gritty world of 1970s and ‘80s New York. This formative period tells us so much about the man who today occupies the Oval Office.” Expect noted Angels in America antagonist/general New York villain Roy Cohn to make an appearance. Sherman’s Roger Ailes biography The Loudest Voice in the Room is currently being adapted for television by Blumhouse and Showtime.