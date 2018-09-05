Latest News from Vulture

1:51 p.m.

Can MoviePass Survive the Summer?

The cut-rate service is growing fast, but bleeding cash.

1:19 p.m.

Beethoven’s Fidelio and Mahler’s Tenth, With the Conventions Tossed Away

Beethoven’s only opera, reinterpreted in the era of mass incarceration.

12:32 p.m.

Andy Samberg and the Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Choose Their Favorite Cold Opens

That Dianne Wiest cold open might be the winner.

12:23 p.m.

Sweetbitter Author Stephanie Danler on Bringing Her Book to TV

“There were some very kooky readings of Tess. I think there’s a tendency, especially if you hadn’t read the book, to play her quite ditzy.”

11:33 a.m.

Roman Polanski’s Thoughts on #MeToo Are Just As Bad As You’d Imagine

He called it “collective hysteria.”

11:19 a.m.

Roseanne Recap: They’re Just Like Us

“Go Cubs” initially makes a major misstep, but delivers a worthwhile message of tolerance, albeit somewhat clumsily.

11:00 a.m.

Younger Season 5 Trailer: We’ve Got Ourselves Some Love Triangles!

Liza is juggling a bunch of boos.

10:59 a.m.

George Clooney Was Having a Lot of Very Drunk Fun at the Met Gala After-party

Andy Cohen also says another talk show host was really drunk.

10:47 a.m.

Jay-Z Ordered to Testify Next Week in SEC Investigation Involving Rocawear

He’s been avoiding subpoenas for months.

10:34 a.m.

NBC Investigation Says Management Didn’t Know About Matt Lauer Accusations

NBC released the results of its internal investigation following revelations that Matt Lauer sexually harassed multiple women at the company.

9:57 a.m.

Michael B. Jordan Kept a Killmonger Diary to Get in Touch With His Feelings

The B. apparently stands for Bridget Jones.

9:51 a.m.

Taylor Swift Addresses Being Bullied by Kim Kardashian West During Concert

“A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on.”

9:00 a.m.

Hereditary, Mandy, and 12 More Horror Movies We Can’t Wait to Watch This Summer

Will anything be scarier than Toni Collette?

8:58 a.m.

Wicomicon Founders on Their Pop-up Convention and the FanCon Fallout

How they pulled it off.

8:29 a.m.

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Shine in Soapy-Yet-Substantial Everybody Knows

The Oscar-winning Asghar Farhadi changes locales to the picturesque wine country outside Madrid for his foray into Spanish-language cinema.

6:37 a.m.

When Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Work Together, They Get Equal Pay

“They are the very symbol of a happy couple,” says their director at Cannes.

1:36 a.m.

A.P. Bio Will Be Back in Session With Second Season at NBC

NBC has renewed the Glenn Howerton comedy.

1:00 a.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Recap: No Escape

Every ounce of hope has been stripped from June’s psyche.

Yesterday at 11:35 p.m.

Children of a Lesser God Revival to Close on Broadway

The production will end its run on May 27 due to lackluster sales.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

Legion Recap: The Tree of Life

“Chapter 14” explores the many-worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics by entering a world populated by different versions of David Haller.