The dressy outfit portion of Met Gala coverage is solidly over and now we’ve moved onto hashing out the events of the messy after-parties. On Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen took the opportunity to discuss who exactly was the most sloshed after the event. Cohen himself claimed that “another talk show host and it’s not Jimmy Fallon” was the most drunk (hello, Stephen Colbert?), while Winnie Harlow admitted that she met George Clooney for the first time and he was having the time of his life. Rihanna was apparently also in a good mood, but mostly because she was a perfect host. Because she was nice to everyone and totally charming. Because she is Rihanna.