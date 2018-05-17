Gillian Anderson Will Be Your Sex Therapist in Netflix’s Sex Education

Gillian Anderson. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Gillian Anderson may be retiring Dana Scully once and for all, but she’s already got her next series role lined up. Deadline reports that Anderson will star as a sex therapist in the new Netflix show Sex Education. Asa Butterfield will star as her son, an awkward high-school boy who decides to follow in his mother’s footsteps and sets up an unsanctioned clinic at school to help fellow students address their issues. Anderson previously played a therapist on the show Hannibal, but hopefully none of her patients are serial killers this time around.

