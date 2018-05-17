Latest News from Vulture

16 mins ago

What to Expect from Dissect’s Deep Dive on Frank Ocean

The third season of Spotify’s excellent music podcast will focus on Frank Ocean’s 2016 album Blonde.

25 mins ago

Steven Yeun Makes His Leading-Man Korean Film Debut in Burning

Lee Chang-dong’s moody mystery is based on a Haruki Murakami short story.

2:05 p.m.

Gillian Anderson Will Be Your Sex Therapist in Netflix’s Sex Education

She will co-star with Asa Butterfield.

1:27 p.m.

The Deadpool Moment: The Inside Story of Marvel’s Boom Brand

He went from comic-book zero to cinema hero.

1:16 p.m.

Charles Soule Reveals the Secrets Behind The Oracle Year

The novel stars a man with 108 very specific predictions about the future.

12:58 p.m.

Unite the Power of Three and Watch the Trailer for the CW’s Charmed Reboot

Also get a look at the network’s sports drama All American.

12:26 p.m.

The Weeknd Scrapped an ‘Upbeat’ Album After Selena Breakup

“[It] wasn’t melancholy at all because it was a different time in my life.”

12:00 p.m.

What It Takes to Be Hermione Granger

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child star Noma Dumezweni on life at the center of a “benign cult.”

11:45 a.m.

Watch Rosa Fall Stupid Hard for Gina Rodriguez on Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn gets a little more Jane.

11:35 a.m.

Book Club Is Far Warmer and Wiser Than It Needed to Be

If this is the Girls Trip of 2018, we’re not doing so shabby after all.

10:58 a.m.

Sorry to Bother You, But the Sorry to Bother You Redband Trailer Is Here

Lakeith Stanfield and Tessa Thompson take on selling out in director Boots Riley’s trippy fantasy satire.

10:54 a.m.

This Trailer for Sense8’s Final Season Packs in a Lot of Feelings

The cluster says farewell.

10:28 a.m.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Welcome Baby Boy

“Somebody’s herrrrrrre.”

10:21 a.m.

The Internet Has Already Devoured ‘This Is America’

But it still has power.

10:14 a.m.

Backstreet Boys Are Back With New Song, Serving Choreography Like It’s 1999

Behold AJ’s divine shoulder shimmy.

9:52 a.m.

Janet Jackson Is Writing a New Album About Literally Anything

“I woke up this morning and heard a bird chirping in a rhythm that captivated my heart. Maybe that will turn into a new groove.”

9:51 a.m.

Bronx Queens J.Lo and Cardi B Collaborate on New Song ‘Dinero’

“Merengue to the money, bachata to the bank!”

9:46 a.m.

Vulture Is on YouTube Now, Please Like and Subscribe

We’re social-media stars.

9:14 a.m.

Duncan Sheik’s Secret Life of Bees Musical Is Coming to Off Broadway Next Spring

Atlantic also announced a play with Isabelle Huppert.

9:00 a.m.

Maria Cornejo’s 10 Favorite Books

Jack Kerouac, Patti Smith, Fareed Zakaria, and more.