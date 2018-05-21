How the Ladies of Ibiza Get F*cked-up Around the World

In Ibiza, Gillian Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer, and Phoebe Robinson are the new “three best friends that anyone can have.” The film explores the lengths these ladies will go to support one another, even when it includes — against your better judgment — ditching work to fly to Ibiza all to follow a hot DJ. (Hey, it happens. We get it.)

At the Vulture Spot, the trio played a little game called “The Way to Get Fucked-up in [Insert City Here] Is,” inspired by the film. The results are, unsurprisingly, great.