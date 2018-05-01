Ibiza Trailer: Gillian Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer, Phoebe Robinson Take a Trip

Gillian Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer, Phoebe Robinson literally took a pill in Ibiza. When Harper (Jacobs) is sent to Barcelona on business, she brings her girlfriends Nikki and Leah (Bayer and Robinson, respectively). When the trio stumbles upon a hot DJ — played by former King in the North Richard Madden! — who makes eyes at Harper, they spring into action, sending their friend to Ibiza to follow her heart. If you can’t get enough of the Ibiza ladies, catch them at Vulture Festival. Stream Ibizia May 25.