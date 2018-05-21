Gina Rodriguez and David Thewlis Are Entering the Hormonal Maw That Is Big Mouth

The emotionally distressed teens at the center of Netflix’s very gross, very funny cartoon Big Mouth will soon be graced by the presence of Gina Rodriguez and a creepy wizard. Series co-creator Nick Kroll announced today that Rodriguez and David Thewlis will be joining the cast of the series in its second season. Rodriguez will play “Gina” (a real stretch, sounds like), “a girl on Missy and Jessi’s soccer team who shakes up the social dynamics of the school.” Thewlis will play the Shame Wizard, “the Hormone Monster’s mortal enemy who haunts the kids, stoking their deepest shames.” Judging by his mustache in the photo, below, he seems really creepy. Keep Thewlis away from the children!