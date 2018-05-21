Latest News from Vulture

11:00 p.m.

Gina Rodriguez and David Thewlis Are Entering the Hormonal Maw That Is Big Mouth

Rodriguez is a new girl at school; Thewlis is a “Shame Wizard.”

10:18 p.m.

Charlize Theron to Play Megyn Kelly in Film About Disgraced Fox CEO Roger Ailes

The as-yet unnamed film has a screenplay by The Big Short screenwriter Charles Randolph.

10:15 p.m.

The Terror Finale Recap: Gone Home

Who will be the last man standing?

9:23 p.m.

Bravo Brings You a Blast From the Past With Real Housewives of the 1960s

The docuseries will reportedly feature modern women getting “to experience the ultimate era of the American Housewife.”

8:15 p.m.

If Donald Glover Were to Write a Lando Film, It Would Be ‘Frasier In Space’

Less tossed salad and scrambled eggs, more space pirates and gamblers.

7:29 p.m.

R. Kelly Is Reportedly Being Sued For Sexual Battery

The woman claims Kelly locked her in rooms, sexually abused her, and gave her herpes.

5:30 p.m.

How the Ladies of Ibiza Get F*cked-up Around the World

From Orlando to the North Pole.

5:26 p.m.

You Can Immerse Yourself in The Odyssey at a New Literary Festival This Summer

The inaugural Deep Water Literary Festival will include special readings of Emily Wilson’s new translation.

4:59 p.m.

14 Things We Can’t Stop Thinking About After This Year’s Cannes Film Festival

The songs, murders, and lesbian love stories that have stuck with us.

3:44 p.m.

Watch Jonathan Van Ness Fangirl Over Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels

“So much gorgeous torso in that scene, honey!”

3:24 p.m.

Halle Berry Gets Her Invite to the Continental, Joins John Wick: Chapter 3

And she’s joined by Angelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas.

3:16 p.m.

Mowgli Trailer: Here’s the Other, Darker Live-Action Jungle Book Movie

Premiering October 19.

3:04 p.m.

Upfronts 2018: More Shows Starring People of Color, But Few Behind the Camera

Where representation arguably matters the most — in the creation and development of stories — the results remain dismal.

2:54 p.m.

The History of SNL’s Celebrity Jeopardy

“I’ll take Funny for $500, Alex.”

2:39 p.m.

Retta Is Over People Telling Her to ‘Treat Yo’ Self’

“I hear it ten times a day.”

2:30 p.m.

The Making of Vida’s ‘Radical’ Queer Sex Scene

“To put two queer bodies having queer sex like this is a political act.”

2:29 p.m.

Mary Steenburgen Hates the Phrase ‘Women of a Certain Age’

The Book Club star on Beowulf, Craig T. Nelson, and why she thinks the movie’s message will resonate with 30-year-olds.

2:10 p.m.

City of Lies Trailer: Detective Johnny Depp Will Solve Biggie’s Murder

Conspiracy! Intrigue! Johnny Depp’s graying mustache!

1:42 p.m.

Courtney Barnett Seeks Out Harsh Truths on Tell Me How You Really Feel

It’s a fitting document of these tumultuous times.

1:39 p.m.

Can You Guess How Donald Trump Rated His Daughter on the Hotness Scale?

Go ahead, try.