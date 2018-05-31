Grammy President Neil Portnow Will Reportedly Exit Next Year

Months after Recording Academy president Neil Portnow said women need to “step up” to solve their underrpresentation in the Grammy nominations, he’s stepping down. Billboard reports that Portnow won’t return as president when his contract expires next year. Portnow has been in the position since 2002, and reportedly, a successor will be named by next summer. (Might we suggest, say, a woman?) The news of his departure follows months of bad press that saw several female music executives call for his resignation in response to his comments. Instead, Portnow launched a task force to investigate the Academy’s diversity issues that will be headed by Time’s Up co-founder Tina Tchen. Recently, Portnow was accused by a former staff member of funneling money from the Academy’s MusiCares charity to pay for the financial losses from this year’s Grammys telecast.