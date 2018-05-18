Here’s How Grey’s Anatomy Snuck a Little Sara Ramirez Cameo Into Its Finale

Photo: Scott Garfield/ABC via Getty Images

As Grey’s Anatomy bid farewell to Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew in its season finale last night, it also looked back on, and hinted at the possible of rekindling, their character’s lost loves. Specifically, as the show said good-bye to Arizona and April, it included a reference to Arizona’s ex Callie, played by Sara Ramirez, during the episode’s big wedding scenes. As Vulture recapper Maggie Fremont noted, the show sent everyone off with a Sara Ramirez cover of “The Story” as performed in the show’s musical episode. The show also included the much more obvious reference to Callie by having the characters talk about the fact that Arizona is moving to New York and Callie is single again and everyone seems into it. This show was never one for subtlety.