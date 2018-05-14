Guillermo del Toro Is Creating a Horror Anthology for Netflix

Time to fall in love with some monsters. Guillermo del Toro is creating and executive-producing a horror anthology for Netflix. Del Toro, who won the Best Director Oscar for this year’s Best Picture The Shape of Water, will curate 10 After Midnight, a “collection of personally curated stories, that are both equally sophisticated and horrific,” according to Netflix’s release. The director will write and direct select episodes, and bring in other acclaimed horror auteurs for the rest. Guillermo del Toro Presents 10 After Midnight will be Netflix’s first horror series. The director also works with Netflix on the animated series Trollhunters. Netflix hasn’t announced the release date, but says the series is coming soon.