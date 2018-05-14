Latest News from Vulture

3:09 p.m.

The Best Westworld Fan Theories, Mid-Season Edition

Checking in on the status of some of the internet’s most popular hunches, at the midpoint of its second season.

2:55 p.m.

Actress Margot Kidder Dead at 69

She was at her home in Montana.

2:47 p.m.

Guillermo del Toro Is Creating a Horror Anthology for Netflix

The director also works with Netflix on the animated series Trollhunters.

2:27 p.m.

Gillian Anderson Knows the Truth Is Out There About The X-Files Ending

Scully only deals in facts.

12:56 p.m.

How Justin Simien Created the Visual Language of Dear White People

And why he wants to play with timelines in future seasons.

12:56 p.m.

Meryl Streep Rebounds From Pentagon Papers With Soderbergh’s Panama Papers Drama

She loves a leak.

12:39 p.m.

Donald Glover Just Ended Drake’s Months-Long Streak at No. 1

Drake has led the Hot 100 since February.

12:35 p.m.

Rita Ora Apologizes for Bisexual-Themed ‘Girls’ Following Criticism

“A song like this just fuels the male gaze while marginalizing the idea of women loving women.”

12:32 p.m.

Project Runway Is Coming Back to Bravo in the Wake of Weinstein Co. Bankruptcy

Andy Cohen announced the news at the NBC upfront presentation.

10:35 a.m.

American Idol Recap: The Twang Dynasty

Carrie Underwood night comes to Idol, and it’s a better fit for some than others.

10:12 a.m.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Recap: Free Uncle Ben

The Housewives’ visit to Nemacolin gets complicated by relationship drama and a ropes course.

10:09 a.m.

Mel Gibson’s Ongoing Comeback Is Getting Help From Mark Wahlberg, Ari Emanuel

To please his client Mark Wahlberg, Ari Emanuel is reportedly helping Gibson’s return.

10:00 a.m.

How the Year’s Most Harrowing Nude Scene Came Together

Director Coralie Fargeat breaks down the ultrabloody finale of Revenge.

9:06 a.m.

Climax Trailer: Gaspar Noé Made a Wild Dance-Horror Movie

From the director of Into the Void comes this fun Cannes hit.

9:00 a.m.

I Was Recruited by Allison Mack’s Sex Cult

Sometimes all it takes is prosciutto, Rioja, and a dear friend’s invitation.

9:00 a.m.

Fox 2018-2019 Schedule: Last Man Standing Arrives This Fall

Fox also dated its live production of Rent for January 2019.

8:38 a.m.

The House That Jack Built Trailer: Lars von Trier Is Back, and Bloody

Word is out that the film would be hypergruesome, but who’d expect von Trier to do anything by half-measures?

8:00 a.m.

Dave Matthews on His New Album, His Fans’ Desires, and His Own Self-doubt

“I do still think I’m going to wake up one morning,” he says. “And everyone is going to be like, ‘We were wrong about you.’”

12:37 a.m.

Harrison Ford Surprised Alden Ehrenreich During a Solo Interview

“Get out of my chair.”

Yesterday at 11:20 p.m.

Barry Season-Finale Recap: The Curtain Call

Is passivity the real answer to Barry’s prayers?