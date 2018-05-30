Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS

Hailee Steinfeld earned her Oscar nomination playing a scrappy frontier girl in True Grit, and she’ll be pulling that petticoat out of mothballs for her first lead television role. Steinfeld has been cast as Emily Dickinson in the newly ordered Apple series Dickinson, about the American author’s coming-of-age years. It’s being billed as a comedy that “explores the constraints of society, gender and family from the perspective of a budding writer who doesn’t fit in to her own time through her imaginative point of view,” and will be set in the 1800s with a “modern sensibility and tone.” So, True Grit style meets Edge of Seventeen’s awkward-years trials and tribulations — sounds like it’s right in the Hailee wheelhouse.