Halle Berry has just joined a very exclusive club. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has signed on to star opposite Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter Three in an undisclosed role. After Chapter Two, Wick is on the run with a $14 million bounty on his head after breaking the rules of the High Table — that fancy, sexy guild of international assassins that convene at the fancy, sexy Continental hotel run by Ian McShane’s Winston. According to Berry’s Instagram, her character will be named Sofia, and based on THR’s sources, she will not be a villain, but that’s it for the details. Additionally, Angelica Huston, Asia Kate Dillon, Mark Dacascos, and Jason Mantzoukas were announced as cast members on the movie’s official Twitter, with director Chad Stahelski and writer Derek Kolstad reteaming for their third consecutive Wick effort.