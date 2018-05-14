Watch Harrison Ford surprise Alden Ehrenreich during his interview with @ETNow at the Solo: A Star Wars Story junket. #HanSolo pic.twitter.com/Dn5QxCsuwk — Star Wars (@starwars) May 13, 2018

Oh, you never know when Harrison Ford might suddenly appear to ensure you aren’t spilling his secrets or talking shit, or so Alden Ehrenreich learned while chatting with Entertainment Tonight this weekend about Solo: A Star Wars Story. Luckily, the new Han was in the middle of protecting Harrison Ford’s no-doubt insane on-set stories when the actor in question suddenly sneaked in, oh so quiet.

“He said, ‘If anyone asked, I told you everything you need to know and you’re not allowed to say a word,’” Ehrenreich said about his conversations with Ford. The Indiana Jones star, who joked that he just happened to be in the building learning about reverse mortgages, mock-shouted, “Get out of my chair. Get out of my life!”

As for Ehrenreich’s performance in the upcoming Star Wars film, Ford had nothing but praise for his successor. Said the actor, “I just thought it was spectacular, and I thought he was so smart about what he did and how he did it. I just couldn’t be happier.” As Entertainment Tonight pointed out, this is technically the first interview Ford has given about the film itself. So, from now until May 25, you should probably watch out, Alden. Someone might just be slinking into all your interviews on little Harrison Ford feet.