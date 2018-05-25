Harvey Weinstein Arrested on Rape Charges

Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Months after the first allegations of sexual assault and abuse broke against him, disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein turned himself in at the First Police Precinct station, in Tribeca, on Friday morning. According to the New York Times, Weinstein was arrested on charges that he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex on him. Per The New Yorker, the criminal sex act charge stems from an account by Lucia Evans, who spoke to investigators from the Manhattan district attorney’s office; the source of the rape charge has not been identified. Weinstein had also been the subject of numerous other state and federal investigations. His lawyer has not commented on this arrest, though Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex in the past.

WATCH: @NBCNews Special Report: Harvey Weinstein turns himself into police. https://t.co/pEj5D9lLWM — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 25, 2018

Weinstein was then led out of the station house on his way to court, where he was arraigned on charges of first-degree rape and third-degree rape in one case, and first-degree criminal sex act in the other. For his bail package, Weinstein will post $1 million in cash, agree to wear a monitoring device, and surrender his passport.