Latest News from Vulture

19 mins ago

NBC Will Stage Hair As A Live Musical, So Start Wondering About The Nudity

So, did anyone tell them about all the full frontal?

4:56 p.m.

Summer Music Preview: Drake, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, and So Much Kanye

Plus: Wild speculation about Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Childish Gambino.

4:31 p.m.

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer Knows Villanelle Is Scariest When She Seems Normal

“I always see her as an animal with its prize.”

4:08 p.m.

Mudbound’s Dee Rees Returns to Netflix for a Joan Didion Adaptation

And this time, her lead will be Anne Hathaway.

4:03 p.m.

Harvey Weinstein Will Surrender to Authorities in New York

He is being investigated for crimes related to sexual misconduct.

3:48 p.m.

NBC Is Getting Into the Podcast Game, Just Like Your Ex-Boyfriend

In case you were wondering what to do with all those free hours in your day.

3:45 p.m.

Everything We Learned by Watching Ashley I. and Jared’s Story of Us Video

How did this blessed union of Bachelor in Paradise contestants finally happen?

2:19 p.m.

More Baskets Is in the Works at FX

The new season will debut sometime in 2019.

1:08 p.m.

Hollywood, It’s Okay to Cast Old Actors As Old People

Old-age makeup and digital de-aging mean more actors are playing characters wildly different from their real ages.

12:57 p.m.

Spike Lee on BlacKkKlansman and Not Taking the Bait on Kanye

“This motherf*cker goes off!”

12:44 p.m.

Ibiza Doesn’t Work As a Hangout Vacation Movie, or a Rom-Com

Gillian Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer, and Phoebe Robinson’s girls’ trip comedy feels more like watching a Snapchat story than a movie.

12:35 p.m.

Mary Gordon’s 10 Favorite Books

Virginia Woolf, James Joyce, Marcel Proust, and more.

12:30 p.m.

The Most Anticipated Screen Pairings of the Summer Movie Season

At last, the theatrical debut of Henry Cavill’s Mission Impossible mustache!

12:28 p.m.

The Cultural Vandalism of Jeffrey Tambor

It’s impossible to watch Arrested Development or Transparent without thinking of the horrible allegations made by his co-stars.

12:00 p.m.

Solo: A Star Wars Story Hits All Its Marks — Except for the Most Important One

Maybe in the next Han Solo film, he’ll become the Bogart-like cynic we met at the start of this whole saga.

11:43 a.m.

Morgan Freeman Accused of Sexually Harassing 8 Women

He’s accused of inappropriately touching and making lewd comments on film sets, at his production company, and in press junkets.

11:42 a.m.

Actual Superhero Regina King Will Star in Damon Lindelof’s HBO Watchmen Pilot

Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens, and Andrew Howard were also cast.

11:03 a.m.

5 Best New Songs of the Week: Shawn Mendes, J.Lo, Courtney Barnett, Pharrell

The battle for this summer’s successor to “Despacito” is officially on.

10:23 a.m.

The Bougiest Things Happening in Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B’s ‘Dinero’ Video

Turns out, her love costs a lot of things.

10:00 a.m.

What Shawn Mendes Has Gone Through

The teen-pop megastar reveals a dark — or at least darker — side on his make-or-break third album.