4 mins ago

HBO to Air the Docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed

It will examine the case made famous by the Serial podcast, about the murder of Baltimore teenager Hae Min Lee.

20 mins ago

Gaspar Noé Can’t Believe Everyone Loves His New Film Climax

“I’m so used to bad reviews!”

2:32 p.m.

‘Citizen of the World’ John Travolta Doesn’t Really Think About #MeToo Movement

The actor gave a talk to today at the Cannes Film Festival.

1:48 p.m.

Why Do Mark Wahlberg and Pete Berg Keep Making Movies Together?

“I was like, ‘If I could just work with this guy, it would be fantastic.’”

1:30 p.m.

Glenn Branca, America, and Liberation Through Noise

His pieces were fever dreams come to life.

1:17 p.m.

Destination Wedding Trailer: Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder Reunite

See it August 24.

12:38 p.m.

A Beginner’s Guide to New Queer Cinema

From Todd Haynes’s Poison to Marlon Riggs’s Tongues Untied.

12:38 p.m.

What’s Happening to ‘Queer’ Cinema in the LGBT Film Boom?

From Dallas Buyers Club to Battle of the Sexes to Love, Simon, there are more LGBT films than ever before. But is this progress?

12:33 p.m.

What Rachel Kushner Can’t Live Without

“I am never without this lipstick, in number 438 (“Suzanne”), both wearing it, and pocketing it, and that’s the honest-to-God truth.”

12:29 p.m.

T.I. Arrested for Drunkenly Trying to Enter His Home, As One Does

Who among us?

12:25 p.m.

Mindy Kaling and Riz Ahmed Want to Do a Ms. Marvel Movie

Given that Marvel Studios is looking to make one anyway, is it such a crazy idea?

11:13 a.m.

Chance the Film Critic Loves Holes, Accepted

Every so often, Chance the Rapper becomes Chance the Film Critic, tweeting lists of movies he likes and doesn’t like.

9:52 a.m.

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato’s New Duet Is a Battle of the Belters

Aguilera and Lovato have risked bursting vocal cords and popping neck veins to bring you “Fall in Line.”

9:46 a.m.

Thank Gotti for These Videos of John Travolta Dancing With 50 Cent at Cannes

Tuesday night at Cannes — it’s for the boys!

9:40 a.m.

CBS 2018 Fall Schedule: CBS Hopes You Still Like Murphy Brown and Magnum P.I.

CBS’s new schedule is heavy on shows you already know.

9:30 a.m.

Every Paul Schrader Movie, Ranked

Ahead of First Reformed, we evaluate Schrader’s filmography, from Dog Eat Dog to The Canyons.

9:28 a.m.

Deadpool Takes Over Colbert’s Monologue, and Yes, He Knows He’s on TV

He’s got digs about Trump and Ryan Reynolds.

9:28 a.m.

Robin Williams Broke Robert De Niro’s Nose and 9 More Stories from His Biography

Including a play with Steve Martin.

9:00 a.m.

Which Emo Zombie Movie Is Right for You?

A guide for channeling your ennui into thoughtful zombie dramas.

9:00 a.m.

Everything You Need to Know About the Pivotal Summit From The Americans

Wednesday’s “The Summit” takes place during Mikhail Gorbachev’s visit to the U.S. in December 1987.