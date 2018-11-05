Latest News from Vulture

10 mins ago

Atlanta Robbin’ Season Finale Recap: Aight Then

Finally, we see everything from Earn’s perspective — and confront the question of whether he’s OK.

12 mins ago

Frightened Rabbit Front Man Scott Hutchinson Found Dead at 36

The indie rocker disappeared from Edinburgh Tuesday night.

15 mins ago

The Last Man on Earth Ended Perfectly, Even With a Cliffhanger

We’ll never know the fate of our main characters because there is no way for them to ever know their own fates.

20 mins ago

Cold War Is a Stunning Love Story

Pawel Pawlikowski’s follow up to the Oscar-winning Ida is a passionate heartbreaker told through music and across decades.

22 mins ago

Sheila Heti, Ben Lerner, Tao Lin: How ‘Auto’ Is ‘Autofiction’?

And what’s more important, the auto or the fiction?

10:18 a.m.

Revenge Inverts Its Titular Genre Without Transcending It

But Coralie Fargeat doesn’t linger on or eroticize the violence against her heroine — this isn’t torture porn.

10:16 a.m.

Why Is ‘Meghan’ Markle Using a Fake Name?

We investigate the future royal’s ultimate deception : Telling everyone her name is “Meghan.”

10:12 a.m.

How Did SpongeBob SquarePants Become the Most Meme-able TV Show?

The past year has gifted the internet with no less than five viral SpongeBob memes

10:00 a.m.

Charlie Puth Was Just Looking for Attention

“When I first came out on the scene, I had to artificially inflate my presence which was a bit off-putting I think.”

9:45 a.m.

‘This Is America’ Was Filmed Even More Recently Than You Think

Director Hiro Mirai talks about the video’s meaning.

9:44 a.m.

Rita Moreno Says Elvis Was Nowhere Near As Good As Marlon Brando in Bed

“That’s like comparing a 2-year-old and the king!”

9:33 a.m.

Patrick Melrose: This Is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Brain on Drugs

I fully expect Cumberbatch will get an Emmy nomination for his performance here.

9:32 a.m.

‘Trump Must Have a Small Peanut,’ and More Texts From Celebrity Moms

A cleaner, family-friendly version of “texts from last night.”

9:17 a.m.

The Frozen Musical’s ‘Let It Go’ Is Gloriously More Extra Than the Original

Take that option up, Caissie Levy!

9:09 a.m.

Charli XCX and Her Girl Cardi B Are Just Busy Thinking About Girls on New Song

The spiritual sequel to last year’s “Boys.”

9:06 a.m.

Is the Arrested Development Season 4 Remix Good?

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

9:00 a.m.

Little Women’s Maya Hawke on Her Famous Parents and Playing Jo March Her Own Way

The Stranger Things star (and daughter of Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke) got some pointers from a costar and fellow Jo—Winona Ryder.

1:21 a.m.

Donald Glover Talks About When He Told His Dad He Was Lando

And then he gave the audience a surprise almost as good.

12:35 a.m.

Grey’s Anatomy Recap: One of Our Own

“Cold As Ice” is a stirring tribute to April Kepner.

12:06 a.m.

Junot Díaz Steps Down As Pulitzer Chairman Amid Sexual-Misconduct Allegations

The Pulitzer Prize board has opened an independent review of the accusations against the novelist.