George Clooney Made Himself Useful at the Royal Wedding by Bartending

It seems like George Clooney made a great showing at the royal wedding of Prince Henry and Meghan Markle. Not only did he attend with number-one stunner Amal Clooney on his arm, he also apparently served up beverages made with his own signature brand of tequila. “George hopped behind the bar and was actually bartending for a bit,” according to a source who spoke with Entertainment Tonight. “He poured Casamigos drinks and shots and got everyone dancing!” Casamigos is the tequila brand that Clooney co-founded in 2013, later sold for a gargantuan sum of money, and is now serving up to members of the royal family — a true feat of Clooney charm and long-game marketing.