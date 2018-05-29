Here Are 11 Minutes of Unfiltered Tracy Morgan
In discussing The Last O.G. during a recent visit to Vulture Festival, Tracy Morgan got real. He gave our hosts a delightful oration on everything from the importance of craft services, what it’s like working with Tina Fey, and the key difference between comics and comedians. Here’s the conversation in its entirety, unedited.
