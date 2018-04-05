Photo: Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

It can be awfully hard to carry out a secret pregnancy, especially in the very specific situation where you’re hanging out with Sarah Paulson and she wants you to get drinks and have a good time. In an interview with the New York Times, Mindy Kaling and Sandra Bullock discussed shooting Ocean’s 8, and hanging out with each other off the set. “We went to dinner once when I was two weeks pregnant and I couldn’t tell anybody,” Kaling recalled, at which point Bullock reminds her that she said she was on antibiotics to avoid having to drink anything. “Paulson and I kept trying to get you to order a cocktail,” Bullock said, “and you’re like, ‘I’m on strict antibiotics.’ And we’re like ‘What kind of antibiotic is that?’”

“Then I said they were antipsychotics,” Kaling said. “I had to spin a web of lies. I just wish I had been able to actually drink with them.” Before we get to anything else, it’s important to note that Sandra Bullock calls Sarah Paulson “Paulson,” which is exactly what you’d hope a nickname from Sandy Bullock would be like. Then, you’ve gotta admit that it would be a bummer to miss the chance to drink with the cast of Ocean’s 8 (a personal fantasy of most of the Vulture staff), but at least they all apparently have a group text, and this story probably comes up often. Having an inside joke with Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, and Rihanna — the dream!